Dr. David Weir, MD
Dr. David Weir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|LSU School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.
Neurologic Specialty Consulting Services802 E Farrel Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 504-4039
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
- Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital
- Women's And Children's Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Self Pay
- Worker's Compensation
Helped get my migraines under control after a car accident. It has been a life changing experience. They are so nice. Dr weir truly cares about getting people well.
- Chldrn's Hosp of New Orleans
- LSU Medical School|University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Earl K Long Hosp/lsu
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|LSU School of Medicine
Dr. Weir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Weir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weir.
