Overview of Dr. David Weiser, MD

Dr. David Weiser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Weiser works at Florida Eye Associates in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Viera, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Floaters and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.