Dr. Weisman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Weisman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Weisman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Weisman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute10058 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 493-3333Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Jacksonville Beach Office905 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 493-3333
-
3
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute3890 Dunn Ave Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 493-3333
-
4
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute9889 Gate Pkwy N Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Directions (904) 493-3333
-
5
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute7 Ryant Blvd, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 314-6354
-
6
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute1100 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 220, St Augustine, FL 32080 Directions (904) 436-6420
-
7
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 854-2540
-
8
Palatka524 Zeagler Dr, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 325-2836
-
9
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute725 S 6th St, Macclenny, FL 32063 Directions (904) 493-3333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
10
Jacksonville Clinic1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Orange Park, FL 32003 Directions (904) 644-0092
-
11
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute9759 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 493-3333
-
12
Jacksonville Clinic & First Coast Cardiovascular Institute3900 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 493-3333
-
13
Tenet Florida - West Palm Beach1411 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 804-9295
-
14
TFPS NSMC 3001 NW 49 Ave, Ste 3012307 W Broward Blvd Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 739-2273
-
15
South Florida Heart Institute5035 Via Delray, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 804-9295
-
16
Tenet Florida Physicians Services LLC3375 Burns Rd Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 804-9295
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weisman?
Excellent!
About Dr. David Weisman, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1235302803
Education & Certifications
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia|Drexel University College of Medicine
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Bapt Med Ctr
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weisman works at
Dr. Weisman has seen patients for Hypotension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.