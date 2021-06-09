Overview

Dr. David Weisman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Weisman works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Saint Augustine in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL, Sebring, FL, St Augustine, FL, Palatka, FL, Macclenny, FL, Orange Park, FL, West Palm Beach, FL, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Delray Beach, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.