Dr. David Weisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Weisman, MD
Overview of Dr. David Weisman, MD
Dr. David Weisman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State School of Medicine - Hershey and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Weisman works at
Dr. Weisman's Office Locations
-
1
Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd1151 Old York Rd Ste 200, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weisman?
My husband new patient, and has been not himself for the past year. Dr Weisman was very informative and advised us on next steps to take and follow visits as well. I would recommend him to all our family members and friends. Thank you
About Dr. David Weisman, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295832723
Education & Certifications
- UC San Diego Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital - San Francisco
- Pennsylvania State School of Medicine - Hershey
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weisman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weisman works at
Dr. Weisman has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.