Dr. David Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Weiss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They completed their fellowship with U South Fla Hosps
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Cooper City11011 Sheridan St Ste 109, Hollywood, FL 33026 Directions (954) 961-8400
Gastro Health - Hollywood4700 Sheridan St Ste F, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I'm not a patient, but Dr. Weiss simply saved my mother's lifeafter she was at Memorial Regional for 5 days. She showed no improvement until he came and saw her. We'll be forever grateful for his expertise and kindness.
About Dr. David Weiss, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1861493116
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla Hosps
- U South Fla Hosps
- U South Fla
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
