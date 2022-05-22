Dr. Weissgold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Weissgold, MD
Overview of Dr. David Weissgold, MD
Dr. David Weissgold, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Burlington, VT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with University Of Vermont Medical Center.
Dr. Weissgold works at
Dr. Weissgold's Office Locations
Dr. Kenneth J. Stavisky Ltd.99 Swift St Ste 115, South Burlington, VT 05403 Directions (802) 864-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
he is trying very hard to save my sight. Both my eyes have been a challenge. . A detached retina & repair of a careract done in another state. We drive 2 hrs to see him. so worth it. he holds nothing back & talks about 1 problem at a time. very straight forward. no gift to gab. But when you leave you know whats going on!!
About Dr. David Weissgold, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1437169661
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye &amp; Ear Infirm-Harvard U|Mass Eye &amp;amp; Ear Infirm-Harvard U
- U Penn
- Presbyn MC
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
