Overview of Dr. David Wellman, MD

Dr. David Wellman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Wellman works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.