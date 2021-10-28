Overview

Dr. David Wenzke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Wenzke works at Gastro Health in Fairfield, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Esophagitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.