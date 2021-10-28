Dr. David Wenzke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenzke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wenzke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Wenzke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Wenzke works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Fairfield2990 Mack Rd Ste 107, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 860-4801
Gastro Health - Liberty Township7354 Liberty One Dr, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Directions (513) 751-6667
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wenzke is not only an exceptional doctor, but truly a great person. He went beyond what was expected to help me through a difficult situation and I will be forever grateful!
About Dr. David Wenzke, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1275573354
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wenzke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wenzke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wenzke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wenzke works at
Dr. Wenzke has seen patients for Diarrhea, Esophagitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenzke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenzke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenzke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenzke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenzke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.