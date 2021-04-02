Dr. David Wertheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wertheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wertheim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Wertheim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn.
Dr. Wertheim works at
Prohealth1 Dakota Dr Ste 312, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 608-2898
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Wertheim and his staff were polite friendly and I was seen fairly quickly and I am a new patient. He was very thorough and explained how to get better control of my asthma. I am feeling 100 times better and it’s because of his care. I’m so grateful and would highly recommend him.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1285738849
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Medical College Penn
