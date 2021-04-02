Overview

Dr. David Wertheim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn.



Dr. Wertheim works at ProHEALTH Care Associates LLC in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Food Allergy, All Types of Food Poisoning and Anaphylaxis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.