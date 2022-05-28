Overview of Dr. David Westra, MD

Dr. David Westra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Ojai Valley Community Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Westra works at VENTURA NEUROSURGERY in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.