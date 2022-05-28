Dr. David Westra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Westra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Westra, MD
Dr. David Westra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Ojai Valley Community Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Westra's Office Locations
1
Ventura168 N Brent St Ste 408, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 643-2179
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Westra was thorough in his neurological exam and listened patiently to my past medical history. He reviewed my imaging in detail and took the time to compare to previous imaging over the years and ensured I fully understood what I was viewing. He answered all questions compassionately and fully.
About Dr. David Westra, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1265645790
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Neuroscience Institute
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Neurosurgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.