Dr. David Wexler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Wexler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clark, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wexler works at
Locations
David E. Wexler, M.D., F.A.C.G., LLC727 Raritan Rd Ste 101, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (732) 499-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
excellent Dr. and Staff
About Dr. David Wexler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Danish and Dutch
- 1386637254
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital UMDNJ
- University Hospital UMDNJ
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wexler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wexler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wexler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wexler has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Barrett's Esophagus and Gastritis, and more.
Dr. Wexler speaks Danish and Dutch.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wexler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
