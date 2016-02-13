Overview

Dr. David Wexler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clark, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wexler works at David E Wexler MD in Clark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Barrett's Esophagus and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.