See All Psychiatrists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. David Wexler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Wexler, MD

Psychiatry
4.9 (42)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Wexler, MD

Dr. David Wexler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Uc-San Diego Med Ctr|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Wexler works at David Brian Wexler, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. George Elias, MD
Dr. George Elias, MD
4.5 (24)
View Profile

Dr. Wexler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David Brian Wexler, MD
    8484 Wilshire Blvd Ste 715, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 818-3821

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Attention Problems
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Attention Problems
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(41)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Wexler?

Nov 02, 2021
Dr. Wexler is the only psychiatrist I’ve ever known who truly understands me and my personal struggles with mental health. As an unlikely survivor of a series of rare medical incidents, the integrity of my brain has been absolutely crucial to my recovery; Dr. Wexler has been there for me from the very beginning. The level of care I’ve received from Dr. Wexler has been extraordinary. His attention to minute detail and out of the box approach to treatment-resistant depression has quite literally saved my life more than once. I will be forever grateful to have a genuinely passionate and considerate psychiatrist like Dr. Wexler in my life!
Heather H. — Nov 02, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Wexler, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Wexler, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wexler to family and friends

Dr. Wexler's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Wexler

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Wexler, MD.

About Dr. David Wexler, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881721496
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • UCLA Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • Uc-San Diego Med Ctr|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Wexler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wexler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wexler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wexler works at David Brian Wexler, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wexler’s profile.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Wexler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wexler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wexler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wexler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. David Wexler, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.