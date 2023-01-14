Overview of Dr. David Whiddon, MD

Dr. David Whiddon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Whiddon works at Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida OAWF in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL and York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.