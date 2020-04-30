Dr. David Whitcomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Whitcomb, MD
Overview of Dr. David Whitcomb, MD
Dr. David Whitcomb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Whitcomb's Office Locations
Acupuncture and Injury1521 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 135, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 579-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Whitcomb by my endodonist. Long drive for me but worth it. Dr whitcomb was very thorough and explained what he found and the best course of treatment. I couldn’t be more pleased
About Dr. David Whitcomb, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1053303404
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitcomb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitcomb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitcomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitcomb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitcomb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitcomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitcomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.