Overview of Dr. David White, MD

Dr. David White, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. White works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.