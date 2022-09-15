Dr. David White Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David White Sr, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurotology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Eastern Oklahoma Surgery Center LLC5020 E 68th St, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 492-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He has been my ENT for over 30 years. Dr. White has great bedside banter, is very through, and is a wonderful surgeon. Period. His assistance will the rest of my fantastic team of doctor at St. Francis Health Systems are the BEST!!
- Neurotology
- 39 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
