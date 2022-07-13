See All Plastic Surgeons in Duluth, GA
Dr. David Whiteman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Whiteman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (64)
Map Pin Small Duluth, GA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Whiteman, MD

Dr. David Whiteman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Whiteman works at Southern Plastic Surgery in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Whiteman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Plastic Surgery
    3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 370, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 622-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Whiteman?

    Jul 13, 2022
    Do your diligence when looking for YOUR surgeon. I saw 2 surgeons for consults and I’m so grateful I went for a 3rd. Dr. Whitman took more time, listened and made great recommendations for my Brest lift. I felt like I his priority from that first appointment on. He has an incredible office staff and super friendly and knowledgeable team at Northside. My recovery and results are exactly what I wanted. You will know he is the perfect doctor in that Free consult.
    Denise — Jul 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Whiteman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Whiteman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Whiteman to family and friends

    Dr. Whiteman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Whiteman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Whiteman, MD.

    About Dr. David Whiteman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467513812
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vancouver Hospital and Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Michaels Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Schulich School of Medicine And Dentistry
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Whiteman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiteman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whiteman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whiteman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whiteman works at Southern Plastic Surgery in Duluth, GA. View the full address on Dr. Whiteman’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiteman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiteman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whiteman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whiteman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Whiteman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.