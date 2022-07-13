Overview of Dr. David Whiteman, MD

Dr. David Whiteman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Whiteman works at Southern Plastic Surgery in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.