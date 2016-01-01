Dr. David Whitney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Whitney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Whitney, MD
Dr. David Whitney, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Nebraska
Dr. Whitney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Whitney's Office Locations
-
1
Inova Medical Group Neurology Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 206, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4500
-
2
Inova Neurology-Fairfax8505 Arlington Blvd Ste 450, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 280-1234
-
3
Inova Neurology-Alexandria1500 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 845-1500Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
Inova Medical Group Neurology II8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitney?
About Dr. David Whitney, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1699113175
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska
- Rush University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitney works at
Dr. Whitney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.