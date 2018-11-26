Dr. Whitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Whitt, MD
Overview of Dr. David Whitt, MD
Dr. David Whitt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Dr. Whitt works at
Dr. Whitt's Office Locations
-
1
The Ent. Group4214 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 793-0691
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitt?
Dr Whitt was very helpful and explained everything very clearly, i had surgery by him, and also both my children have been helped by him. a very friendly man, very busy, sure, but very friendly.
About Dr. David Whitt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1912901570
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitt works at
Dr. Whitt has seen patients for Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.