Dr. David Widmyer Jr, DO

Nephrology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Widmyer Jr, DO

Dr. David Widmyer Jr, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, PA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Widmyer Jr works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Venice, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Hyperparathyroidism, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Widmyer Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Kidney Institute PA
    1500 E Venice Ave Unit 103, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 485-4700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Fresenius Kidney Care East Venice
    1520 E Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 236-9000
  3. 3
    Fresenius Medical Care Venice
    1120 Indian Hills Blvd, Venice, FL 34293 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 493-5969
  4. 4
    Fresenius Medical Care Port Charlotte
    2020 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 263-0802

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Treatment frequency



Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 24, 2020
    Great doctor. He listens to what you're saying and explains things in a way anybody can understand. I would highly recommend him to anybody I know.
    Dianna — Feb 24, 2020
    About Dr. David Widmyer Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396972246
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Healthcare Network
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, PA
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Widmyer Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widmyer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Widmyer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Widmyer Jr has seen patients for Renal Hyperparathyroidism, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Widmyer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Widmyer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widmyer Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widmyer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widmyer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

