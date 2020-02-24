Overview of Dr. David Widmyer Jr, DO

Dr. David Widmyer Jr, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, PA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Widmyer Jr works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Venice, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Hyperparathyroidism, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.