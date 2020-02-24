Dr. David Widmyer Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widmyer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Widmyer Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Widmyer Jr, DO
Dr. David Widmyer Jr, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, PA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Widmyer Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Widmyer Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Kidney Institute PA1500 E Venice Ave Unit 103, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 485-4700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Fresenius Kidney Care East Venice1520 E Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 236-9000
-
3
Fresenius Medical Care Venice1120 Indian Hills Blvd, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (941) 493-5969
-
4
Fresenius Medical Care Port Charlotte2020 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (239) 263-0802
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Widmyer Jr?
Great doctor. He listens to what you're saying and explains things in a way anybody can understand. I would highly recommend him to anybody I know.
About Dr. David Widmyer Jr, DO
- Nephrology
- English
- 1396972246
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Healthcare Network
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, PA
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Widmyer Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Widmyer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Widmyer Jr works at
Dr. Widmyer Jr has seen patients for Renal Hyperparathyroidism, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Widmyer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Widmyer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widmyer Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widmyer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widmyer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.