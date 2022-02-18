Dr. David Wilber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wilber, MD
Overview
Dr. David Wilber, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Wilber works at
Locations
-
1
Loyola University Health System2160 S 1st Ave Bldg 110, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (630) 627-7399
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pipefitters
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilber?
Dr. Wilber is the best in his field. He performed bilateral ablations 6 years ago and I have not had atrial or a-fib since. I am followed by Dr. Vasaiwala after insertion of a loop monitor that monitors my heart on a on-going (24 hour) basis to ensure I don't go back into a-fib. I have had great care by both of these physicians. Dr. Wilber did indicate not being obese really helped these procedures succeed. They have saved my life and monitor me closely. Top physicians.
About Dr. David Wilber, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1629147129
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Northwestern Meml Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilber works at
Dr. Wilber has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.