Overview

Dr. David Wilber, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Wilber works at Loyola University Health System in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.