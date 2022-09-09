Overview

Dr. David Wild, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Wild works at Holy Name Cardiology Assoc in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.