Dr. David Wilgarde, MD

Pain Medicine
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Wilgarde, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Wilgarde works at Preventive Medicine Centers in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Preventive Medicine Clinics
    3001 E Tahquitz Canyon Way Ste 108, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 320-4292
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hormone Imbalance
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Hormone Imbalance
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Nerve Conduction Studies

Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. David Wilgarde, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1790785467
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Wilgarde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilgarde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilgarde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilgarde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilgarde works at Preventive Medicine Centers in Palm Springs, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wilgarde’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilgarde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilgarde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilgarde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilgarde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

