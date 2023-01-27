Dr. David Wilhelm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilhelm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wilhelm, MD
Overview of Dr. David Wilhelm, MD
Dr. David Wilhelm, MD is an Urology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Wilhelm works at
Dr. Wilhelm's Office Locations
-
1
Amarillo Urology Associates LLP1900 Medi Park Dr, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 355-9447
-
2
Baptist St Anthonys Hospital ER1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 212-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilhelm?
Dr. Wilhelm is very gifted in communicating the issue you are faced with and what’s the plan to address the issue. He is straight forward in sharing all the information, but does so in a very positive manner. One hundred percent would recommend Dr. Wilhelm to anyone in need of urology services.
About Dr. David Wilhelm, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1326039959
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilhelm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilhelm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilhelm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilhelm works at
Dr. Wilhelm has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Removal and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilhelm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilhelm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilhelm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilhelm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilhelm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.