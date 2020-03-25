Dr. David Wilkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wilkinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Wilkinson, MD
Dr. David Wilkinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Wilkinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wilkinson's Office Locations
-
1
Gulfshore Urology - Bonita Springs28930 Trails Edge Blvd Ste 200, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 333-3200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gulfshore Urology - Downtown Naples955 10th Ave N # 200, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 333-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilkinson?
Always helpful
About Dr. David Wilkinson, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1407905847
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Chandler Med Center
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Ohio State University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkinson works at
Dr. Wilkinson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.