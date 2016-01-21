Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Williams, MD
Dr. David Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Vitreo Retinal Surgery7760 France Ave S Ste 310, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 929-1131
Vitreoretinal Surgery P.A. - Plymouth2855 Campus Dr Ste 510, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (763) 550-1002
Vitreoretinal Surgery3701 12th St N Ste 102, Saint Cloud, MN 56303 Directions (320) 654-8353
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very professional, knowledgeable, and caring!
About Dr. David Williams, MD
- 39 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.