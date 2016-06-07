See All Neurologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. David Williams, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Williams, MD

Neurology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Williams, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Williams works at Laureate Medical Group in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Carrollton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Gait Abnormality and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Aijaz Khalid, MD
Dr. Aijaz Khalid, MD
2.3 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Farrukh Khan, MD
Dr. Farrukh Khan, MD
3.7 (36)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Laureate Medical Group
    1110 W Peachtree 11 Fl St Ste 1100, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Sandy Springs
    6135 Barfield Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-8500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Tanner Neurology
    905 Dixie St, Carrollton, GA 30117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 812-5910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Vertigo
Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Demyelinating Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Encephalitis Chevron Icon
Encephalomyelitis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Episodic Ataxia Chevron Icon
Fasciculation-Cramp Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsies Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Jakob-Creutzfeldt Disease Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitochondrial Diseases Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myopathy
Myositis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myositis
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neuroleptic-Induced Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Neuromyotonia Chevron Icon
Neurosarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paraneoplastic Neurologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?

    Jun 07, 2016
    I've suffered from migraines my entire adult life and have been to numerous Drs in the past. It seemed I was just another patient with an imaginary headache and quickly dismissed. Dr. Williams has never made me feel that way. He genuinely cared about finding the right treatment for me.
    TaLeah in Carrollton, GA — Jun 07, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Williams, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Williams, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Williams to family and friends

    Dr. Williams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Williams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Williams, MD.

    About Dr. David Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750355962
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Grady Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams has seen patients for Tremor, Gait Abnormality and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Williams, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.