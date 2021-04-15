See All Podiatrists in El Paso, TX
Dr. David Williams, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (18)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Williams, DPM

Dr. David Williams, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso and Las Palmas Medical Center.

Dr. Williams works at Spa915/El Paso Feet in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Feet
    1533 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste C1, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 239-0003
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
  • Las Palmas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 15, 2021
    I drove across town to bring my elderly Mother to get proper foot care, and I am glad that I did so. Dr. Williams was professional, yet compassionate, explaining the necessary steps until her next visit. I was so worried about Mom's mobility; now I know that she is getting the best care available.
    Beverly — Apr 15, 2021
    About Dr. David Williams, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821029505
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Healthsouth Salt Lake Surgical Residency
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern New Mexico University
    Undergraduate School

