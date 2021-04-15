Dr. David Williams, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Williams, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso and Las Palmas Medical Center.
El Paso Feet1533 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste C1, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 239-0003Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
- Las Palmas Medical Center
I drove across town to bring my elderly Mother to get proper foot care, and I am glad that I did so. Dr. Williams was professional, yet compassionate, explaining the necessary steps until her next visit. I was so worried about Mom's mobility; now I know that she is getting the best care available.
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821029505
- Healthsouth Salt Lake Surgical Residency
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Eastern New Mexico University
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
