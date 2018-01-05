Dr. David Winand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Winand, MD
Overview of Dr. David Winand, MD
Dr. David Winand, MD is a Phlebologist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine - M.D..
Dr. Winand works at
Dr. Winand's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Vein & Laser Center896A Plaza Blvd, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 295-8346Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winand?
Dr. Winand was very interested in solving my medical problem.
About Dr. David Winand, MD
- Phlebology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1467433284
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery - Temple University Hospital
- General Surgery - Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine - M.D.
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winand has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winand accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winand works at
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Winand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.