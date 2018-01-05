See All Phlebologists in Lancaster, PA
Dr. David Winand, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Winand, MD

Phlebology
4.9 (62)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Winand, MD

Dr. David Winand, MD is a Phlebologist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine - M.D..

Dr. Winand works at Advanced Vein & Laser Center in Lancaster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Winand's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Vein & Laser Center
    896A Plaza Blvd, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 295-8346
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ambulatory Phlebectomy
Endovenous Laser Ablation With Venography
Injection Sclerotherapy
Ambulatory Phlebectomy
Endovenous Laser Ablation With Venography
Injection Sclerotherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Ablation With Venography Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Closure Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Winand?

    Jan 05, 2018
    Dr. Winand was very interested in solving my medical problem.
    — Jan 05, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Winand, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Winand, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Winand to family and friends

    Dr. Winand's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Winand

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Winand, MD.

    About Dr. David Winand, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467433284
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Surgery - Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • General Surgery - Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Winand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winand has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winand accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Winand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winand works at Advanced Vein & Laser Center in Lancaster, PA. View the full address on Dr. Winand’s profile.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Winand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Winand, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.