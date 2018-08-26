Dr. David Winchester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winchester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Winchester, MD
Dr. David Winchester, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
The University of Chicago (northshore)2100 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 657-5826
NorthShore Medical Group2050 Pfingsten Rd # 130, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 570-1700
NorthShore Medical Group2650 Ridge Ave # 1155, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1700
NorthShore University HealthSystem1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Kind and caring physician who puts his patients first. He makes sure all questions are answered and you really understand everything that you needs to know about your diagnosis and surgery. Great bedside manner, which is often times hard to find in a surgeon. He also has a great physician assistant, Jada, who I completely trust. She really takes her time with you and talks to you as a real person. She is great! Love this surgery team!
About Dr. David Winchester, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
- Evanston Hospital|Northwestern Memorial Hospital Medical School
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
