Dr. Winslow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Winslow, DO
Overview
Dr. David Winslow, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coppell, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 651 N Denton Tap Rd Ste 190, Coppell, TX 75019 Directions (972) 393-4686
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A most unusual doctor - reminds me of small town doctor who is very approachable and open. Primarily focuses on cardiovascular patients using IV's to reduce soft plaque....but will offers other IV infusions (glutathione, EDTA, ALA, etc.). Very rare find.
About Dr. David Winslow, DO
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1366524266
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
