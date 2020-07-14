Dr. David Witzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Witzel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Witzel, MD
Dr. David Witzel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Witzel works at
Dr. Witzel's Office Locations
Mid Hudson Medical Group22 Green St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-3720
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Witzel is a very warming and professional Dr. Makes you feel very comfortable. Along with his staff i was very impressed with how they handled everything. Would recommend them to all my friends and family. I had a very good experience. Rate the whole experience a 10+.
About Dr. David Witzel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508837170
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
