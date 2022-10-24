Dr. David Wolff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wolff, MD
Overview of Dr. David Wolff, MD
Dr. David Wolff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville, Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison, Stoughton Hospital and Upland Hills Health.
Dr. Wolff's Office Locations
Dean Clinic Orthopedic Goup2501 W Beltline Hwy Ste 601, Madison, WI 53713 Directions (608) 294-6464
Alliance Healthcare Services Inc.1211 Fish Hatchery Rd, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 252-8000
Ssm Health Dean Medical Group - S. Stoughton Road Madison1821 S Stoughton Rd, Madison, WI 53716 Directions (608) 260-6450
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison
- Stoughton Hospital
- Upland Hills Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I had 2 hip replacements with Dr. Wolff, and as he said, they turned out "how you would expect, if you were expecting excellence"... I'm seeing him today to discuss a knee replacement, and I waited to see him - because I'm expecting excellence again! If he comes across as "arrogant", it's fine with me. I want a surgeon who knows what to do, and is excellent at his job. The more confident ge is, the more confidence I have in him.
About Dr. David Wolff, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolff has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.