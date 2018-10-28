Dr. David Wolfson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wolfson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Wolfson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Wolfson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ultrasound Health Systems Inc.801 Avenue N, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 627-7800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolfson?
I’ve been a patient with Dr Wolfson since 1981... He’s an extraordinary gastroenterologist...He’s remarkably experienced, compassionate and has a great sense of humor... Everything is done in his office... The entire staff treats you like family... I highly recommend Dr David Wolfson...
About Dr. David Wolfson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1861596041
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfson works at
Dr. Wolfson has seen patients for Heartburn, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.