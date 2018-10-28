Overview

Dr. David Wolfson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Wolfson works at Ultrasound Health Systems Inc. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.