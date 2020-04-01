See All Cardiologists in Weston, FL
Dr. David Wolinsky, MD

Cardiology
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Wolinsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Wolinsky works at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Locations

  1. 1
    CCF - Weston
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    CCF - West Palm Beach
    525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Based on 12 ratings
    Apr 01, 2020
    Dr. David Wolinski was very professional and thoroughly discussed my cardiopulmonary condition with me via teleconference facetime. i feel that he is the Dr to finally get to the bottom of my health condition and to provide me with a plan of meaningful care. I would recommend him to my friends and family for care. RN from Stuart, FL 04/01/2020
    LYNNE ANDREA GLASRUD — Apr 01, 2020
    About Dr. David Wolinsky, MD

    Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1164420998
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    St Lukes Hospital
    Internship
    St Lukes Hosp
    Medical Education
    Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    COLUMBIA COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Wolinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolinsky has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

