Overview of Dr. David Wong, DPM

Dr. David Wong, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.



Dr. Wong works at Bronxcare in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.