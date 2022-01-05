Overview of Dr. David Wong, MD

Dr. David Wong, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California



Dr. Wong works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.