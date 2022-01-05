Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Wong, MD
Dr. David Wong, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California
Dr. Wong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 494-2665Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
I would recommend him but he retired and is no longer practicing. He is a great guy!!
About Dr. David Wong, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1720061666
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Residency, 1986 - 1991
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- University Of California At Riverside, Bs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.