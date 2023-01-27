Dr. David Woo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Woo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Woo, MD
Dr. David Woo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Woo works at
Dr. Woo's Office Locations
Gainesville Urology PC1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 200, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (706) 896-5719
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Woo and his staff are amazing!! I have been a Patient of Dr. Woo’s for now 15 years. Dr. Woo in my opinion is the best Urologist. I have IC and have had treatment at other Urologists. Hands down he has kept my IC under control and with the outpatient surgical procedures he has performed with excellency I benefit with being able to live life without having to deal with the issues that go along with IC. Dr. Woo you are the best buddy! God bless you and your family and practice!! Karen C
About Dr. David Woo, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Irvine Med Center
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woo has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.