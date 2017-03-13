Overview of Dr. David Wood, DO

Dr. David Wood, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville.



Dr. Wood works at David E Wood DO in Hermitage, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.