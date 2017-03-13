Dr. David Wood, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wood, DO
Overview of Dr. David Wood, DO
Dr. David Wood, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville.
Dr. Wood's Office Locations
David E Wood DO1623 Dutch Ln, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 962-3210
- 2 200 Lothrop St Ste C700, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 383-1370
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The wait was long and he was super fast. However, he did a through job with my autistic son and my son tolerated him well.
About Dr. David Wood, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
