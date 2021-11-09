See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. David Wood, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Wood, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Wood works at ImageMed in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ImageMed
    3301 N Miller Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 907-7572
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Angioplasty
Angioplasty With Stent Placement
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Angioplasty
Angioplasty With Stent Placement

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Balloon Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
May-Thurner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Nutcracker Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Artery Embolization Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroid Embolization Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. David Wood, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871586685
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LAC+USC Medical Center
    Internship
    • Lac/Olive View-Ucla Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

