See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. David Woodard, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Woodard, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
2.8 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Woodard, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.

Dr. Woodard works at HCA Florida West Cardiology Specialists - Davis Hwy in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida West Cardiology Specialists - Davis Hwy
    8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 4, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 655-8364

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida West Hospital
  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
  • St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Woodard?

    Jan 12, 2021
    Had him for 10 years now. Implanted my ICD and treats my conduction issues. Great Dr. to talk with. Knows his stuff.
    Glenn K — Jan 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Woodard, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Woodard, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Woodard to family and friends

    Dr. Woodard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Woodard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Woodard, MD.

    About Dr. David Woodard, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598736670
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Woodard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woodard works at HCA Florida West Cardiology Specialists - Davis Hwy in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Woodard’s profile.

    Dr. Woodard has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Woodard, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.