Dr. David Woodbury, MD
Overview of Dr. David Woodbury, MD
Dr. David Woodbury, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Woodbury works at
Dr. Woodbury's Office Locations
Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine - Gainesville655 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste B, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 532-7092
Ear Nose & Throat Associates800 E Cheves St Ste 480, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-7900
Practice743 Spring St NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-9000
Habersham Surgical Services801 Austin Dr, Demorest, GA 30535 Directions (706) 754-8066
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In early March I visited my primary care physician, Dr. Alisa Davis with The Longstreet Clinic, regarding some ankle pain and swelling that I was experiencing. Dr. Davis immediately ordered X-rays followed by an MRI. After which I was referred to Dr. David Woodbury with The Longstreet Clinic's Orthopedic department. Dr. Woodbury was very thorough in explaining my injury and what his thoughts were on the best way to proceed which would include surgery. My husband and I had a lot of questions and Dr. Woodbury took the time to answer them all and made certain we felt comfortable with the prognosis. A few short weeks later, Dr. Woodbury performed my surgery at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Everyone we encountered that day was truly professional and kind. I was fortunate enough to be sent home the same day. I followed Dr. Woodbury's guidance for the next 6 weeks and was able to begin walking again after that. I would highly recommend Dr. Woodbury and his team!
About Dr. David Woodbury, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1770512311
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
