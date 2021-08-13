Overview of Dr. David Woodbury, MD

Dr. David Woodbury, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Woodbury works at OrthoTLC in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Florence, SC and Demorest, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.