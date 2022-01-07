Overview

Dr. David Wortham, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Wortham works at AnMed Health Upstate Gastroenterology Digestive Health Center in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.