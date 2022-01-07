Dr. David Wortham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wortham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wortham, MD
Overview
Dr. David Wortham, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Locations
Upstate Gastroenterology1922 McConnell Springs Rd Ste A, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 716-6050Monday6:30am - 5:00pmTuesday6:30am - 5:00pmWednesday6:30am - 5:00pmThursday6:30am - 5:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable He explains the procedure.
About Dr. David Wortham, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1437101771
Education & Certifications
- Mc Georgia
- Carolina's Med Ctr
- Carolina's Med Ctr
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wortham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wortham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wortham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wortham has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wortham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wortham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wortham.
