Dr. David Wright, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Wright works at Carolina Urology Partners Pllc in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Fort Mill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.