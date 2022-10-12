Dr. David Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. David Wu, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They completed their fellowship with Santa Monica - U C L A Medical Center
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
South Bay Comprehensive Medical Group1408 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90501 Directions (424) 256-7356
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wu has helped me tremendously with pain related to stenosis and cervical disc problems. I was having chronic pain and numbness on the right side of my body and daily migraine headaches. Over the past couple of decades I have sought treatment for migraine headaches from a neurologist and have had many alternative therapies such as chiropractic, acupuncture, physical therapy and yoga with very limited improvement. He is the first doctor that ever really took the time to discuss my history at length and determine the origin of my pain. Over the past couple of years he has made a big impact on the quality of my life. Doctor Wu is very skilled and has a great bedside manner. He has a great way of talking me through the procedures so that I don’t get too anxious. Dr. Wu has a lot of empathy and we’ll go the extra mile for his patients . I highly recommend him! A big bonus is that he has very kind and helpful support staff. Thank you Dr. Wu!
About Dr. David Wu, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1013113935
Education & Certifications
- Santa Monica - U C L A Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
