Dr. David Wyatt, MD
Overview of Dr. David Wyatt, MD
Dr. David Wyatt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Wyatt works at
Dr. Wyatt's Office Locations
Orthopedic Care Center of Louisiana4550 North Blvd Ste 101, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 926-1969
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Wyatt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Wyatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wyatt accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyatt.
