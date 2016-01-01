Overview of Dr. David Wyatt, MD

Dr. David Wyatt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Wyatt works at Orthopedic Care Center of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.