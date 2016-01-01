See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. David Wyatt, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Wyatt, MD

Dr. David Wyatt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Wyatt works at Orthopedic Care Center of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wyatt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Care Center of Louisiana
    4550 North Blvd Ste 101, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 926-1969

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. David Wyatt, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720043433
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Wyatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wyatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wyatt works at Orthopedic Care Center of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Wyatt’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

