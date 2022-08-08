Dr. David Wysong, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wysong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wysong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia City, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.
David K Wysong DPM885 W Connexion Way Ste 200, Columbia City, IN 46725 Directions (260) 471-6830Wednesday9:00am - 3:30pm
David K. Wysong Dpm PC3012 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 471-6830Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After 3 years of experience with Dr. Wysong, I cannot recommend him highly enough! He has met all my podiatry needs and gives me all the time and expertise needed. His fees are extremely reasonable and I couldn’t ask for anything more. 5-Stars!
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1114956844
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
