Overview of Dr. David Wysong, DPM

Dr. David Wysong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia City, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wysong works at David K Wysong DPM in Columbia City, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.