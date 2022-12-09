Dr. David Yandell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yandell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Yandell, MD
Overview of Dr. David Yandell, MD
Dr. David Yandell, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University School of Medicine
Dr. Yandell works at
Dr. Yandell's Office Locations
Warren Clinic Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery6465 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Rest easy with Dr. Yandell, he is very talented CardioVascular Surgeon. I had CABG x2 from Dr. Yandell in January of 2018 at the Billings Clinic, Billings, MT. He will explain your procedure and listen to your questions patiently. He is a calm and relaxing presence at the bedside and in the OR. Yandell is a gifted surgeon you can trust to care for you and your loved ones. He also has a great sence of humor.
About Dr. David Yandell, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School of Medicine
