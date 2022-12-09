Overview of Dr. David Yandell, MD

Dr. David Yandell, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University School of Medicine



Dr. Yandell works at Warren Clinic Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open and Maze Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.