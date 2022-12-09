See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Tulsa, OK
Dr. David Yandell, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Yandell, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.8 (5)
Map Pin Small Tulsa, OK
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Yandell, MD

Dr. David Yandell, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University School of Medicine

Dr. Yandell works at Warren Clinic Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open and Maze Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Yandell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Clinic Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery
    6465 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 502-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Maze Procedure
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Maze Procedure
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • OSMA Health
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yandell?

    Dec 09, 2022
    Rest easy with Dr. Yandell, he is very talented CardioVascular Surgeon. I had CABG x2 from Dr. Yandell in January of 2018 at the Billings Clinic, Billings, MT. He will explain your procedure and listen to your questions patiently. He is a calm and relaxing presence at the bedside and in the OR. Yandell is a gifted surgeon you can trust to care for you and your loved ones. He also has a great sence of humor.
    Cosworthe — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Yandell, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Yandell, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yandell to family and friends

    Dr. Yandell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yandell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Yandell, MD.

    About Dr. David Yandell, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720246143
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University School of Medicine
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Yandell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yandell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yandell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yandell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yandell works at Warren Clinic Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Yandell’s profile.

    Dr. Yandell has seen patients for Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open and Maze Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yandell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yandell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yandell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yandell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yandell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Yandell, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.