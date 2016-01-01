See All Urologists in Mankato, MN
Dr. David Yang, MD

Urology
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Mankato, MN
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. David Yang, MD

Dr. David Yang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mankato, MN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato and Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Clinics.

Dr. Yang works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato
    1025 Marsh St, Mankato, MN 56001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 225-6672
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Scan
Urinary Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Scan

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

About Dr. David Yang, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1417337866
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
  • Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Clinics

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yang works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN. View the full address on Dr. Yang’s profile.

Dr. Yang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

