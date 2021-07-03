See All Nuclear Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. David Yankelevitz, MD

Nuclear Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Yankelevitz, MD

Dr. David Yankelevitz, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Yankelevitz works at Radiology Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yankelevitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Radiology Associates
    1176 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Volume CT Scan
PET Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Volume CT Scan
PET Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Volume CT Scan Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 03, 2021
    Dr. Yankelevitz is kind, knowledgeable, patient and skilled! If he is on your medical care team, you are in the best hands!
    Alisa — Jul 03, 2021
    About Dr. David Yankelevitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Nuclear Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1689688764
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island College Hospital|Ny And Presby Hp Cornell Campus|Staten Island University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Yankelevitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yankelevitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yankelevitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yankelevitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yankelevitz works at Radiology Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Yankelevitz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yankelevitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yankelevitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yankelevitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yankelevitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

