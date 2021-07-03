Dr. David Yankelevitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yankelevitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Yankelevitz, MD
Overview of Dr. David Yankelevitz, MD
Dr. David Yankelevitz, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Yankelevitz's Office Locations
Radiology Associates1176 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yankelevitz is kind, knowledgeable, patient and skilled! If he is on your medical care team, you are in the best hands!
About Dr. David Yankelevitz, MD
- Nuclear Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital|Ny And Presby Hp Cornell Campus|Staten Island University Hospital
- LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yankelevitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yankelevitz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yankelevitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yankelevitz.
